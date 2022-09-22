Minden farmer sentenced for bank fraud

A 60-year-old Minden farmer was sentenced Tuesday to two months in prison followed by five years of supervised release following his plea to a charge of bank fraud.

Investigators said the man made false statements to Shelby County State Bank regarding collateral for his farm loans. During 2017 and 2018, he also provided false information on applications for marketing assistance loans from the Farm Service Agency for his 2018 farm production.

The fraud was discovered during an investigation by SCSB and FSA, which showed the farmer had overstated the grain he produced, had claimed grain belonging to other producers and falsified the number of cattle he owned.