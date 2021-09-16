Mini-pitch now open at Roberts Park in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs has unveiled a new mini-pitch at Roberts Park, 1001 N, 25th St.
A mini-pitch is an outdoor hard surface the size of a tennis court used for small-sided soccer games. Similar to a basketball court located in a public park, a mini-pitch provides kids and soccer enthusiasts a place to develop their technical skills and play pickup games.
Community members can use the mini-pitch at Roberts Park for pickup games or organized futsal games. Futsal is FIFA’s official indoor soccer game played on a mini-pitch with five-on-five and a smaller ball. Futsal fosters ball control skills and quick decision making as it is played at a faster pace than full-pitch, eleven-player soccer.
“The new mini-pitch at Roberts Park offers our young people a state-of-the-art place to learn the game of soccer and foster their technical skills,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “We’re pleased to afford the community with a new and unique public space that promotes an active and healthy lifestyle.”
The Council Bluffs mini-pitch is possible thanks to a generous donation from Pro Iowa and their partners. Pro Iowa, the campaign that's looking to bring professional soccer to Iowa, is expanding the world’s game through a unique partnership with Musco Lighting and Kick it Forward to donate ten uniquely designed futsal-sized pitches to communities across the state, a $1 million project in total.
Locally, the Council Bluffs Soccer Club contributed funds to the mini-pitch project. The Council Bluffs Soccer Club is a community-based, volunteer organization that supports recreational and competitive soccer with a mission to build a healthy community through opportunity, inclusion and relationships.
“We are honored and excited that Pro Iowa selected Council Bluffs as one of the 10 locations for a mini-pitch in Iowa,” said Dan Bettmann, recreation and events manager for the Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department. “It’s great to see the community come together to support new projects like the mini-pitch.”
Musco Lighting installed the mini-pitch at Roberts Park. Musco’s Mini-Pitch System Modular Sports Solutions allows communities to rejuvenate abandoned courts and areas with limited space, creating a fun and active place that celebrates the spirit of teamwork, empowerment, and fitness around the game of soccer.
The mini-pitch at Roberts Park replaces one of the tennis courts and features lighting, fencing, goals and benches. The mini-pitch is now available for public use and pickup games. Anyone interested in using the mini-pitch for formal games or special events should call Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation 712-890-5291 to check availability.