Mini-pitch now open at Roberts Park in Council Bluffs

Council Bluffs has unveiled a new mini-pitch at Roberts Park, 1001 N, 25th St.

A mini-pitch is an outdoor hard surface the size of a tennis court used for small-sided soccer games. Similar to a basketball court located in a public park, a mini-pitch provides kids and soccer enthusiasts a place to develop their technical skills and play pickup games.

Community members can use the mini-pitch at Roberts Park for pickup games or organized futsal games. Futsal is FIFA’s official indoor soccer game played on a mini-pitch with five-on-five and a smaller ball. Futsal fosters ball control skills and quick decision making as it is played at a faster pace than full-pitch, eleven-player soccer.

“The new mini-pitch at Roberts Park offers our young people a state-of-the-art place to learn the game of soccer and foster their technical skills,” said Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh. “We’re pleased to afford the community with a new and unique public space that promotes an active and healthy lifestyle.”