 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Missing child found safe
0 comments
breaking top story

Missing child found safe

{{featured_button_text}}
Cali Peters.JPG

Cali Peters, 11, was last seen at 3 p.m. in the area of North Seventh and Washington Streets in Council Bluffs.

 Courtesy Council Bluffs Police Department

UPDATE 7:50 P.M.: On 10-21-20 at 7:40 p.m., Council Bluffs officers were notified that the listed missing child returned on her own to Children’s Square USA. The child is in good health and safe.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a girl that ran away from Children's Square.

Police said Cali Peters, 11, left Children's Square, 500 N. 7th St., and was last seen around 3 p.m. walking southbound in the area of North Seventh and Washington Streets in Council Bluffs. Police described Peters as a Hispanic female with long brown hair, wearing black leggings and a pink T-shirt.

Police asked anyone that locates Peters or has information to call the department at 712-328-4728 or call 911.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Burgers for Blue
Local News

Burgers for Blue

The Burgers for Blue event offered free lunch for local law enforcement officers outside the Masonic Lodge on Tuesday. Cobia Lodge 631 Worship…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert