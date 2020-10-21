Missing child found safe

UPDATE 7:50 P.M.: On 10-21-20 at 7:40 p.m., Council Bluffs officers were notified that the listed missing child returned on her own to Children’s Square USA. The child is in good health and safe.

The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a girl that ran away from Children's Square.

Police said Cali Peters, 11, left Children's Square, 500 N. 7th St., and was last seen around 3 p.m. walking southbound in the area of North Seventh and Washington Streets in Council Bluffs. Police described Peters as a Hispanic female with long brown hair, wearing black leggings and a pink T-shirt.

Police asked anyone that locates Peters or has information to call the department at 712-328-4728 or call 911.

