The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County plans to replace two historical markers that went missing from Pierce Street in late April.

Richard Warner, the society's treasurer, said in an email to the Nonpareil that they had the exact wording of the plaques and planned to replace the original metal plaques with replicas made of a less valuable material.

The society's board approved the replacement plan at a meeting Tuesday. The cost will be absorbed by the historical society.

“I believe those markers had been there since 1971 and on Broadway prior to that, so I guess the Society got a lot of years out of them but still it was a shock when they went missing,” Warner said.

A third plaque that went missing at around the same time from Lake Manawa is also expected to be replaced by the Friends of Lake Manawa.