The Council Bluffs Police Department asked the public for help in locating Janet Lee North on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 11 a.m., the department said that North was located dead in Omaha, offering condolences to her family and friends.

North was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, in the woods near Harrah’s Casino. The 55-year-old woman had health issues requiring medical care and was considered an endangered missing person on Tuesday.