Missouri Valley man sentenced to 14 years for coercion, enticement of minor

A 23-year-old Missouri Valley man was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison following his guilty plea to transportation of a minor and coercion and enticement of a minor.
Quinn Matthew Sorensen will be required to register as a sex offender. He was ordered to serve 12 years of supervised release following his release from prison.
In March 2022, a school resource officer at Millard West High School was provided information from other students that a female freshman student was dating Sorenson. Sorensen was corresponding with several teenage girls at the high school through text messages and Snapchat.
Sorenson picked up one female student in Omaha, Nebraska and transported her to his apartment in Missouri Valley. Sorenson encouraged high school freshmen to date him and engage in sexual acts. Sorenson also provided students alcohol and marijuana.
United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case and the Missouri Valley Police Department assisted in the execution of a search warrant.