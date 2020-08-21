Mobile pantry to stop at Boys & Girls Club

Food Bank for the Heartland’s mobile pantry will be available from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 at the Council Bluffs Boys & Girls Club, 815 N. 16th St.

The pantry will offer community packs, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items like peanut butter, rice, beans, canned fruits and vegetables and other goods, according to Angela Grote, communications manager at Food Bank for the Heartland. It will also have boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.