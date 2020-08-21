 Skip to main content
Mobile pantry to stop at Boys & Girls Club
20200326_new_foodbank_3

Lewis Central Community School District staff and volunteers team up with Food Bank for the Heartland for a drive-through mobile pantry at Lewis Central High School and Middle School on Tuesday, March 24.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Food Bank for the Heartland’s mobile pantry will be available from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25 at the Council Bluffs Boys & Girls Club, 815 N. 16th St.

The food bank partners with Trailblazers on the Boys & Girls Club stops.

The pantry will offer community packs, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items like peanut butter, rice, beans, canned fruits and vegetables and other goods, according to Angela Grote, communications manager at Food Bank for the Heartland. It will also have boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box program.

There are no requirements to attend.

