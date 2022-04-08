Mock car crash makes impact on Treynor students

A distraught teenage boy is led away in handcuffs by a deputy sheriff as firefighters use the Jaws of Life to pry open the crushed passenger side door of his car.

A mother, wailing in grief, is held back by another deputy as she tries to get to her teenage daughter, still trapped in the deformed wreckage, her condition unknown.

An injured wife is lifted into the back of an ambulance, her husband still sitting behind the wheel of their car, limp and lifeless.

These were just a few of the scenes that played out Friday morning in the Treynor High School parking lot as students silently bore witness to the potential dangers of driving while distracted.

“Our goal is to put an end to death and injury caused by all manner of unsafe driving behaviors,” Treynor Community School District Technology Director Shelly Bailey told the eighth through 12th grade students during an assembly in the school auditorium after the staged collision. “This event today is an effort to make an impact to show you the staggering scene that takes place when an accident happens.”

Accidents that cause injury or death affect not only the people directly involved in the incident, but also family and friends whose loved ones were hurt by someone else’s carelessness, something victim impact speaker Andyn White knows all too well.

Andyn was in third grade when her older brother Tristan was struck and killed by a vehicle being driven by a distracted driver. Tristan was a freshman at Treynor in November 2015 when he was jogging with friends along a gravel trail, training for the upcoming wrestling season. He was six days away from turning 15.

Now a freshman herself, Andyn doesn’t want anyone else to go through what she and her family endured.

“Don't be the person who's on your phone while driving,” Andyn said at the assembly. “Don't be the person that drives intoxicated. Don't be the person that takes someone's life away. You are being trusted by the state and by your family to not harm others. Please drive like the person in the car next to you is someone you love.”

After Tristan White’s death, members of the community, including Bailey, formed a local chapter of Keep Kids Alive Drive 25, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending unsafe driving behaviors.

Student members of KKAD25 created the scenario that played out in the high school’s parking lot. They worked with Traynor Fire and EMT, Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa State Patrol to create a realistic situation for their peers to act out, and for the first responders to use as a training exercise.

“We wanted it to be a real experience for everybody,” said senior Norah Beekhuizen, who served as director for the student actors. “And the next time you get into a car, I want you to think, ‘I'm gonna turn my phone over, I'm not gonna look at it.’ Or if you're with your friends, you’re with your siblings, like, ‘I'm gonna focus on driving.’”

The emergency personnel who participated in a Q&A after the mock crash provided the students with a number of sobering statistics about their age group when it comes to driving.

“Ninety-four percent of crashes are human error,” Iowa State Patrol Trooper Ryan DeVault said. “Seven teenagers per day die in car crashes across the United States. Teen drivers ages 16-19 are three times more likely to be involved in a crash than any other age category. And that’s without the cell phone distraction, without any other contributing circumstances.”

Other statistics provided by DeVault include:

For every passenger in the vehicle, you are five times more likely to be involved in a crash

In 2020, 5,000 people were killed in crashes that involved cell phone use

If you text and drive, you are 23 times more likely to be involved in a crash

Before heading outside for the mock crash, students watched a three-minute short film made by senior and KKAD25 Student Coordinator Payton Chapman and the students who portrayed the drivers and passengers during the live event.

In the car full of teenagers, senior Tyler Reelfs played the driver who was ultimately taken away in handcuffs. Junior Addy Schnepel was a passenger in Reelfs car who had to be extracted with the Jaws of Life, and Keelea Navara, a senior, was in the backseat of Reelfs car and “died” on impact.

In the other car was a “family,” with sophomore Alek Bain driving and playing the father. Fellow sophomore Chloe Pryor played Bains’ wife, and junior Amelia Hedrick played their daughter.

For more information on KKAD25, visit keepkidsalivedrive25.org.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.