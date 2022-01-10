Model airplanes to loop, dive at SAC & Aerospace Museum's Air Show

It will soon be time for take-off for the annual Indoor Air Show at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.

The show will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at the attraction off Interstate 80 at Exit 426 near Ashland, Nebraska.

Exhibitions will be offered at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. in the Durham Restoration Hangar, according to a press release from the museum. Pilots will demonstrate loops, flips and barrel rolls under the towering 60-foot ceiling with their R/C (radio-controlled) and C/L (control line) aircraft. Members of flying clubs from Lincoln, Nebraska, Omaha and the surrounding area will participate.

“We enjoy showcasing our model airplane flying sport to the public and especially the kids,” said Rick Sessions, secretary and past president of the Omahawks, one of the featured clubs. “For us, building and flying model airplanes is exciting and rewarding.”

The Indoor Air Show is a great way for those who are interested to learn first-hand about model flying, Sessions said in the press release.

“This is a chance to connect with one of the local R/C flying clubs to find out about training nights, software for learning how to fly and more,” he said.

The event will also feature interactive exhibits and displays in Hangar B, as well as seating to view and experience the show. There will be two simulators for possible future pilots. A raffle will also be held.

The public is invited to attend, experience flight and learn about radio-controlled aircraft, quadcopters and safe flying practices.

In addition to the Indoor Air Show, the museum will open the new temporary exhibit, “Design Zone,” on Jan. 15. Design Zone features three interactive thematic areas and highlights the relationships between mathematical thinking and the creative process in art, music and engineering.

“Math isn’t just a subject in school, it’s a fundamental, creative tool that artists and engineers use to design and invent,” said Brian York, museum curator. “Design Zone is a great exhibit for the whole family to share and enjoy some friendly competition.”

Design Zone covers topics such as critical thinking, physics, problem solving and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math). Design and test your own rollercoaster, use math skills to design the slopes and curves for a skate part and then use a virtual skater to test the park. Step into the DJ booth at a concert and design a light show that rocks the crowd. Design Zone is made possible by the Richard Brooke Foundation.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. General admission applies to nonmembers. Fees are $14 for adults, $12 for retired or veteran military, $11 for seniors and $7 for children ages 4-12. Children 3 and younger are admitted free. For more information on museum activities and events, visit sacmuseum.org.

