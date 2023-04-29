A cluster of golden morel mushrooms are seen near the Missouri River in Pottawattamie County on Monday, April 24, 2023. Morels are an edible mushroom species identifiable by their distinct honeycomb pattern and are usually grey or yellow in color when found in the southwest Iowa region. Only appearing for a brief time around river bottoms and surrounding hillsides in early spring, and having an enjoyable taste, morel mushrooms bring droves of amateur and seasoned foragers out to look for a hand-picked meal or just the thrill of the hunt.