Motorcyclist dies from injuries suffered in wreck on Veterans Memorial Highway

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A motorcyclist has died from injuries suffered in a wreck on Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs.

The Council Bluffs Police Department confirmed Tuesday that the motorcyclist died Monday night. Police have not released the names of the two drivers involved in the wreck.

The wreck occurred on Veterans Memorial Highway at the South 24th Street intersection Friday night. Police said a preliminary investigation shows shortly before 7:40 p.m., a driver in a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway turned in front of a motorcyclist on a 2017 Harley Davidson driving westbound on the highway, causing the collision.

Medics took the motorcyclist to an area hospital, where the person later died. The truck driver was uninjured, police said in a release.

Sgt. Ron Albers said Tuesday the department expects to release additional information on the case in the near future.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.