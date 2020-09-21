Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in wreck on Veterans Memorial Highway

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Council Bluffs Police Department continues to investigate a vehicle wreck that left a motorcyclist hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The wreck occurred on Veterans Memorial Highway at the South 24th Street intersection. Police said a preliminary investigation shows shortly before 7:40 p.m. Friday, a driver in a 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck traveling eastbound on Veterans Memorial Highway turned in front of a motorcyclist on a 2017 Harley Davidson driving westbound on the highway, causing the collision.

Medics took the motorcyclist to an area hospital. The truck driver was uninjured, police said in a release.

The department has not released the names of the drivers. A call to police Monday for information about the drivers and potential charges was not immediately returned.

