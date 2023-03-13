An active shooter training exercise will be conducted at Carter Lake Elementary School from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, which is not a school day.
Roads near the school will be blocked during the exercise. Motorists are asked to avoid the area surrounding the school between 2:30 and 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Participating organizations/agencies will include the Council Bluffs Fire Department, Council Bluffs Police Department, Pottawattamie County Emergency Management and Council Bluffs Community School District.