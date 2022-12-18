'Move here, it's better' suggests Shelby County Chamber

The citizens of Harlan, Iowa would like some new neighbors, and their online invitation is going viral.

“Shelby County is just wanting to raise its hand and say ‘hi’ and invite you over for a cup of coffee,” said Todd Valline, executive director of the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Two videos, produced by the chamber and uploaded to YouTube and Facebook, have received 100,000 hits in less than a month. Not too shabby for a town of 4,900 in a county of less than 12,000 residents.

The videos ooze small town charm by design. Viewers see beautiful images of Americana, with flag-lined streets, colorful storefronts, adorable children and 20th Century catalog homes straight from Sears.

Just in case you are particularly obtuse, interviewees mention that being in Harlan is like a “Hallmark Movie” — twice.

The chamber’s marketing campaign — with its tongue-in-cheek marketing pitch to Council Bluffs/Omaha metro residents, “Move here, it’s better” — is a very real attempt to offer an alternative living experience to young families and entrepreneurs.

Valline said recent improvements in area infrastructure, expanded fiber optics, a boom in small and boutiques businesses, farm-to-table dining and a variety of new and classic affordable housing made it an ideal time to “reach out to people who don’t know” about the benefits of the small town.

“A little slower paced lifestyle and a better cost of living,” he said. “We as humans like to connect, feel they area a part of something. Here, they can do that.

“You aren’t dealing with crowds of hundreds. You’re dealing with crowds of tens.”

According to recent economic studies, Valline said county businesses — including medical facilities and food processing — already employ workers from the metro area. He said those workers could avoid a 45-minute commute.

“There’s an exodus from urban areas across the country and we’re not making it a mystery, we think it’s better here and we want you to move here,” he said.

There are anecdotal indications and some concrete evidence that cities are losing population to smaller areas, though not necessarily small town America.

A study by the U.S. Census Bureau in May showed San Francisco, New York and Boston declined in population from 2020 to 2021 during the pandemic by 3% or more. For that matter, so did Council Bluffs and Omaha, but by less than a percentage point.