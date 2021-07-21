Multiple brands of muffins recalled, FDA says

Give & Go Prepared Foods (USA) Corp. is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products due to the potential of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to a bulletin released Tuesday by the FDA.
Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the notice stated.
The recall is limited to the products listed below, which have been sold in retail stores nationwide. No other Give & Go products are affected, and the recall does not affect products in nations other than the United States.
Products being recalled include the following:
Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins – blueberry, chocolate chip, banana nut (3.75 oz. or case of assorted six trays with 20 units per tray), best by Aug. 29, 2021 and Sept. 5, 2021 (UPC 759313-891040, 759313-041049, 759313-892047, 759313-891903, respectively)
The Worthy Crumb Assorted Large Muffins – blueberry streusel, banana nut, double chocolate (3.6 oz. or case of assorted with 16 units per tray), best by Aug. 28, 2021 (UPC 7 70981-491363, 7 70981-49137-0, 7 70981-491356, 7 70981-491240, respectively)
Stop n Shop 12ct – Mini Muffin blueberry streusel, Mini Corn Muffins (12 oz.), (UPC 216055 003990 Lots GBF1C, GBM1C; UPC 216053 003992 Lots GMB1C, GCD1CGCK1C respectively)
7-Eleven Selects – banana nut 3pack, mini muffins (2.6 oz./16 units per tray/six trays per case) (0 52548-678838, Lots GCJ1A, GCD1A)
7-Eleven Selects – chocolate chip 3pack mini muffins (2.6 oz./16 units per tray/six trays per case) (UPC 0 52548-620950, Lots GCC1A, GCJ1A respectively)
Freshness Guaranteed – blueberry streusel/strawberry streusel mini muffins (12 oz., 10 per case) (UPC 078742-322001, Lots GBK1A, GBE1A, GCE1A, GCL1A)
Freshness Guaranteed – Party Cake mini muffinis (12 oz., 10 per case) (UPC 078742-367781, Lots DBE1C, GBL1C, GCJ1C, GCD1C)
Freshness Guaranteed – chocolate chip mini muffins (12 oz., 10 per case) (UPC 078742-089355, Lots GBD1C, GBK1C, GCC1C, GCJ1C)
Freshness Guaranteed – blueberry streusel mini muffins (12 oz., 10 per case) UPC 078742-89379, Lots GBC1C, GBJ1C, GBD1A, GBK1A, GCD1A, GCK1A)
Freshness Guaranteed – blueberry streusel/banana nut mini muffins (12 oz., 10 per case) (UPC 078742-368047, Lots GBJ1A, GBD1A, GCE1A, GCL1A)
Freshness Guaranteed – banana nut mini muffins (12 oz., 10 per case) (UPC 078742-367798, Lots BGL1C, GBF1C, GCD1C, GCK1C)
Great Value Banana Nut Snack Muffins (12 oz., eight per case) UPC 078742-331003, Lots GBC1B, GBJ1B, GCI1B, GCC1B)
Great Value Blueberry Snack Muffins (12 oz., eight per case) UPC 078742-201207, Lots GBI1B, GBC1B, GCI1B, GCC1B)
Great Value Chocolate Chip Brownie Snack Cup (12 oz., eight per case) (UPC 078742-330990, Lots GCB1B, GCI1B)
Marketside Triple Chocolate Muffins (14 oz., nine per case) (UPC 681131-400732, Lots GBJ1C, GBD1C, GCI1C, GCC1C)
Marketside Strawberry & Crème Muffins (14 oz., eight per case) (UPC 681131-411332, Lots GCB1C, GCI1C)
The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3pack mini muffins (2.6) (UPC 7 70981-16726, Lots GBL1A GBF1A, GCB1A GCI1A; best by Aug. 23, 2021 & Aug. 26, 2021)
The Worthy Crumb Oreo 3pack mini muffins (2.6 oz., tray of 10) (UPC 7 70981-167312, Lots GBL1A GBF1A GCB1A, GCI1A; best by Aug. 23, 2021 & Aug. 26, 2021)
The manufacturer became aware of this issue as part of its environmental monitoring program. To date, it has received no reports of illness related to this issue and is taking this action out of an abundance of caution.
Consumers who have these products should immediately dispose of the products and not eat them. Consumers should make a note of the lot code of the products, which is found on the label, and provide it if they contact us. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 to obtain more information about the recall 24 hours a day. Consumer Relations specialists are available to assist Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.