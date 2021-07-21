Multiple brands of muffins recalled, FDA says

Give & Go Prepared Foods (USA) Corp. is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products due to the potential of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems, according to a bulletin released Tuesday by the FDA.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the notice stated.

The recall is limited to the products listed below, which have been sold in retail stores nationwide. No other Give & Go products are affected, and the recall does not affect products in nations other than the United States.

Products being recalled include the following:

Uncle Wally’s Twin Muffins – blueberry, chocolate chip, banana nut (3.75 oz. or case of assorted six trays with 20 units per tray), best by Aug. 29, 2021 and Sept. 5, 2021 (UPC 759313-891040, 759313-041049, 759313-892047, 759313-891903, respectively)