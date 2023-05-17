National Alliance on Mental Illness Southwest Iowa will host a National Day of Hope Walk on Saturday, May 20, at Rodney Pits Recreation Area, outside of Rodney, Iowa. Rodney is just over an hour's drive from Council Bluffs.

The walk is free for family, friends and significant others of those who wish to help shine awarness on mental health, and begins at 1 p.m.

NAMI Southwest Iowa provides information, classes, support groups and advocac about mental health conditions. The National Alliance on Mental Illness, of which NAMI Southwest Iowa is an affiliate, is the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.

For more information, contact Lisa Lima at lisa@namisouthwestiowa.com.