The week of Sept. 10-16 is National Direct Support Professional Recognition Week, which recognizes the individuals who provide physical and emotional support to people with disabilities.

“DSPs recognize that individuals with disabilities are no different than people without disabilities, and need to be treated equally,” said Deborah Lierman, recruiting coordinator for Community Options in Council Bluffs. “We all need help and support in our lives, just at different levels. DSPs provide compassion, empathy and support when needed. Not sympathy, pity or assuming someone needs your help. It takes a very special person to provide that level of care and support. It is not just a job, it is a calling.”

Amanda Carreon has always been a “natural caregiver,” so when a friend suggested she apply for a job as a direct support professional, it seemed like a natural fit.

“In my early teens and into my 20s, I did caregiving, which is completely different from a DSP — caregiving is, like, housekeeping, communication, spending time with somebody who is– they're just lonely and need some time with people — and I always loved it. I always liked being a part of somebody's life, helping them thrive,” Carreon told The Nonpareil.

As a direct support professional, Carreon works three 12-hour shifts at a house owned by Community Options, a nationwide nonprofit that specializes in supporting individuals with physical or intellectual disabilities. There, she provides support to three men who range in age from upper 50s to low 60s, all of whom are nonverbal, and two of whom use wheelchairs.

“For our residential homes, our mission is to make this the forever home for the individuals we support, and we are guests in their home providing services they need to live a more self-determined life,” Lierman said.

A typical day for Carreon begins at 8 a.m. when she arrives at the house for her shift.

“Normally it's ‘good mornings’ and it's hugs,” she said. “One of our residents has begun to kiss me on the hand when I come in. It’s those types of things.”

For breakfast, each of the three residents are on a pureed diet, which Carreon prepares with the help of one of the men.

“One of them really enjoys helping make breakfast,” Carreon said. “So he’ll come into the kitchen and he’ll help with using the puree machine and things like that.”

After breakfast, Carreon will spend time with each of the residents, to see how they’re doing and whether they need anything.

“One of the gentlemen is on a feeding tube, and he doesn't get out of his room a lot, because he's mostly in the bedroom in his bed, but I'll go in there and sit in his room with him,” Carreon said. “A lot of people don't understand that even though they're in a bed and maybe they're not doing that well, they still need human interaction. They still crave that attention. We all still need that.”

Because the residents are nonverbal, Carreon has had to come up with other ways to communicate with them.

“We'll have farting competitions, like, with our mouths,” Carreon laughed. “He loves making farting noises. I've recently found ways to make them louder. Like, I'll put a glove on my hand and I'll use the glove to make it a lot louder, and he'll roll his eyes at me, like, he wants to say ‘you're just cheating now.’”

Being a DSP isn’t all fun and fart noises, though. Carreon will also help the residents bathe and visit the bathroom.

“I try to think of it as, ‘gosh, I hope when I'm old and I'm having problems, I hope there's somebody nice to come in and spend time with me,'” Carrreon said.