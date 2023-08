Families walk through the pouring rain to check out displays from local law enforcement and public safety agencies during the annual National Night Out event at Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The deluge of rain didn't stop the hundreds of guests from sticking around to interact with their area public safety officers. Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody said that National Night Out is a great event that brings the community together and gives the public a chance to learn more about the various public safety agencies that serve them.