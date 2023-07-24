Native American storyteller Steve Tamayo to speak Aug. 7 at Council Bluffs Public Library

Steve Tamayo, Native American storyteller from Omaha, will present "Traditional Games of the Plains" Monday, Aug. 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. in Meeting Room B at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave. All are welcome.

His discussion will be a hands-on lecture of the Traditional Games of the Plains region. The Great Plains Region extends from Present day Canada to Northern Texas, from the Mississippi River to the base of the Rocky Mountains. The concept and rules of these games, along with creation stories, play a big part in our ways of being. The discussion will focus on the symbology, numerology and color concept of the Plains region, with additional Indigenous Languages all incorporated into our traditional games. Experiential learning and building on community relationships will be his main focus with an emphasis on the unique diversity that exist still today.

Tamayo draws upon his family history as a member of the Sicangu Lakota tribe. His fine arts education (Bachelor of Fine Arts from Singe Gleska University), along with his cultural upbringing, have shaped him as an artist, historian, storyteller and dancer. He has considerable experience working with the Native American Advocacy Program of South Dakota, Omaha Public Schools, Minnesota Humanities Council and Metropolitan Community College of Omaha. He is a past Governor’s Heritage Art Award recipient, an honor bestowed for his contributions in the arts and Native American culture.

The event is part of the library's 2023 summer reading program, which features the theme of "Finding Your Voice." The program is for all ages and concludes Aug. 12. Reading hours and event participation can be logged on the library's Beanstack website.

•••

Here's a look at what's happening over the next few days in the area:

Tuesday, July 25

• Cool off with the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at South 33rd Street and Third Avenue from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Check out the Treynor Farmers Market from 5 to 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Treynor Community Center, 11 W. Main St.

Wednesday, July 26

• Westfair is celebrating 50 years at the Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater, 22984 Highway 6. Major activities begin today, including midway carnival rides, Polka Dot Variety Show, Hot Diggity Dog Show, Hot Glass Academy glass blowing. Wednesday events include static exhibits at 8:30 a.m.; the 4-H FFA Ice Cream Social at 4 p.m.; and the Honorary Fair Board presentation, Queen Coronation and Car Show, all at 7 p.m.

• Listen to blues music at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St., from 7 to 8 p.m. as the Rent to Own Horns perform for Music in the Park.

• Shop the Avoca Main Street Farmers Market from 5 to 7 p.m. on the 200 block of Elm Street. Entertainment and family activities are featured from the Avoca Public Library and Avoca Main Street.

• Join Golden Hills RC&D Local Foods Coordinator Jamie Fowler as she teaches the art of shrub-making from 5 to 7 p.m. at the East Pottawattamie Courthouse Medallion, 203 N. Elm St., Avoca. A shrub is a fruit-infused vinegar syrup that can be used in making soft drinks or cocktails. Purchase your own ingredients at the Avoca Main Street Farmers Market while you are there.

Thursday, July 27

• The Council Bluffs Rotary Noon Club invites the public to learn how the State of Iowa is addressing the economy and housing by attending the club’s next meeting at noon at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. RSVPs are required no later than noon on July 26 by contacting Cieandra Tripp at cbrotaryclub@gmail.com.