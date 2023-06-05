Lee will discuss her new book, "The Long March Home." Inspired by true stories, "The Long March Home" is a gripping coming-of-age tale of friendship, sacrifice, and the power of unrelenting hope. Jimmy Propfield joined the army for two reasons: to get out of Mobile, Alabama, with his best friends Hank and Billy and to forget his high school sweetheart, Claire. Life in the Philippines seems like paradise -- until the morning of Dec. 8, 1941, when news comes from Manila: Imperial Japan has bombed Pearl Harbor. Within hours, the teenage friends are plunged into war as enemy warplanes attack Luzon, beginning a battle for control of the Pacific Theater that will culminate with a last stand on the Bataan Peninsula and end with the largest surrender of American troops in history.