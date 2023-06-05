Nebraska author Tosca Lee will be at the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave., on Thursday, June 15, at 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room B.
Lee is a New York Times bestselling author of 11 novels. She is best known for her nuanced prose, unexpected points of view, meticulous research and high-octane thrills.
Lee will discuss her new book, "The Long March Home." Inspired by true stories, "The Long March Home" is a gripping coming-of-age tale of friendship, sacrifice, and the power of unrelenting hope. Jimmy Propfield joined the army for two reasons: to get out of Mobile, Alabama, with his best friends Hank and Billy and to forget his high school sweetheart, Claire. Life in the Philippines seems like paradise -- until the morning of Dec. 8, 1941, when news comes from Manila: Imperial Japan has bombed Pearl Harbor. Within hours, the teenage friends are plunged into war as enemy warplanes attack Luzon, beginning a battle for control of the Pacific Theater that will culminate with a last stand on the Bataan Peninsula and end with the largest surrender of American troops in history.
The program is free of charge, open to the public and is sponsored by The Council Bluffs Library Foundation. Books will be available for purchase, courtesy of The Bookworm in Omaha.