NeighborWorks Home Solutions is joining with almost 250 NeighborWorks network organizations and NeighborWorks America this week to celebrate NeighborWorks Week.

The local affiliate, a charter member since 2009, is currently working on two-bedroom, single-bath houses with single-car garages at 1705 and 1707 Ave. G in Council Bluffs; two-bedroom, single-bath houses with single-car garages at 218 N. Locust St. and 316 N. Central St. in Carson; three-bedroom, two-bath houses with single-car garages at 5343 N. 25th Ave. and 4546 N. 16th St. in Omaha; and construction of eight single-family homes as part of a parcel redevelopment project on 14th Avenue in Council Bluffs, according to CEO David Hazlewood.

The organization has been working on affordable housing in Council Bluffs since 2012. It was responsible for developing Franklin Heights at Franklin and Bennett avenues, Beacon Place Apartments, the Walnut Grove Subdivision and numerous infill houses in the community, among other projects.

As a charter member, the organization receives unrestricted grants, technical assistance, professional training, leadership development, peer learning, organizational assessment, access to subject matter experts and data to inform its work. In February, NeighborWorks Home Solutions was awarded a $212,000 grant from NeighborWorks America’s FY23 appropriation. From FY18 to FY22, the local member received a total of $1.96 million from NeighborWorks’ core appropriation.

NeighborWorks America, originally called Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., was established by Congress in 1978 and receives an annual appropriation from Congress. The appropriation for FY23 was $170 million. Its board of directors is determined by statute and consists of appointees from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Federal Reserve, National Credit Union Administration, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. One-third of the board members at network members represent local residents.