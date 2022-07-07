 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Neola recruit begins training to join Nebraska State Patrol

071322-bl-news-nsp-recruits-p1.jpg

The Nebraska State Patrol’s 66th Basic Recruit Camp began Monday, July 5, in Grand Island.

A Neola recruit is spending the next six months at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy.

The 66th Basic Recruit Camp began Monday, July 5, in Grand Island, Nebraska, according to a news release. Graduates of the camp will receive the rank of trooper.

“They’re coming into camp as individuals,” Capt. Greg Miller said in a provided interview. “By the time they get out of here, they’re going to be a pretty tight-knit group.”

Zachary Matthews joins 18 other recruits from five states at the camp, which mixes an academic program with hands-on training. After the 22 week program, they will have an additional 800 hours of field training paired with veteran troopers.

“The next six months is going to be very stressful,” Miller said. “We’re going to test them mentally and physically.”

