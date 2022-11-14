New charges pending after stolen property recovered from Nov. 7 pursuit vehicle

New charges are pending following the arrest of two Omaha men involved in a high-speed pursuit on Nov. 7.

On Monday, Nov. 14, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office offered an update on its Facebook page.

"During the first weekend of November, there were several burglaries that occurred in Neola and in the Virginia Hills area just outside of Council Bluffs," according to the Facebook post. "Upon further investigation, stolen items linked to burglaries in Neola, Virginia Hills and Sarpy County were found inside the suspect's vehicle."

The post said that most of the property has been returned to the owners and both suspects will receive further charges. It credited a team effort among agencies including the Mills County Sheriff's Office and the Pottawattamie County Road Patrol and Investigations divisions.

On Nov. 7, Mills County deputies attempted to stop a vehicle for expired registration in the area of Highway 34 and 284th Street when the vehicle fled westbound on Highway 34 at speeds over 100 mph.

Multiple stop sticks were deployed in various locations and both the driver and passenger fled on foot. They were both located and taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine, among other charges.