New dates announced for Spirit of Courage Gala, Golf Tournament

The Jennie Edmundson Foundation has announced new dates for the Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament and Gala.

The Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament will tee off at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, with registration beginning at 8 a.m.

The Gala will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Mid-America Center, followed by a dinner and awards program at 7 p.m.

The annual Spirit of Courage Gala honors cancer survivors with the Spirit of Courage Award and raises money for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund. Honorees this year are Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland.

All of the activities were originally scheduled for Aug. 7 and were postponed because of “uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 trends in western Iowa.”

“The health and safety of our community are our highest priorities,” David Burd, president and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, said in a press release.