New dates announced for Spirit of Courage Gala, Golf Tournament

The Jennie Edmundson Foundation has announced new dates for the Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament and Gala.
The Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament will tee off at 9 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 4 at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, with registration beginning at 8 a.m.
The Gala will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Mid-America Center, followed by a dinner and awards program at 7 p.m.
The annual Spirit of Courage Gala honors cancer survivors with the Spirit of Courage Award and raises money for the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund. Honorees this year are Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland.
All of the activities were originally scheduled for Aug. 7 and were postponed because of “uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 trends in western Iowa.”
“The health and safety of our community are our highest priorities,” David Burd, president and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, said in a press release.
Meanwhile, the Spirit of Courage Virtual Auction is in full swing and will be open until Aug. 19. Items include tickets to a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden; Wine & Dine at Happy Hollow; Stir Cove season passes; sports memorabilia signed by Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Jon Lieber, and Matt Campbell; two season tickets to the Creighton University men’s basketball games; tickets to a show at the Iowa Western Community College Arts Center; four tickets to a program at The Rose; two passes to Lauritzen Gardens with lunch at The Porch; a birthday party at In Motion Gymnastics; an annual membership in the Council Bluffs Fish & Game Club; two passes to goat yoga at Half Moon Yoga; and much more. To shop, go to qtego.net/qlink/mjehgala.
“Our Spirit of Courage events are an exciting way to show our commitment to helping Jennie Edmundson provide outstanding cancer services and support,” said Tara Slevin, vice president and chief philanthropy officer for the hospital and foundation. “We’re eager to celebrate our Spirit of Courage Award honorees and visit with our many supporters in the safest way possible.”