New dates approach for Spirit of Courage events

The Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage events have been rescheduled.

The Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament will take place at 8 a.m. on Oct. 4 at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, 2 Harrah’s Blvd. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and a shotgun start will be held at 9 a.m. The registration fee is $1,000 per foursome and includes a continental breakfast, green fees, a cart, beverages, snacks, lunch and a chance to associate with “the most famous golfers not on the PGA tour,” according to the foundation.

The Spirit of Courage Gala will be held on Nov. 6 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. Cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m. This year, Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland will be honored with Spirit of Courage awards. Tickets are $80 each or $800 for a table of 10.