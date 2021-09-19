New dates approach for Spirit of Courage events

The Jennie Edmundson Foundation’s Spirit of Courage events have been rescheduled.
The Spirit of Courage Golf Tournament will take place at 8 a.m. on Oct. 4 at Dodge Riverside Golf Club, 2 Harrah’s Blvd. Registration will begin at 8 a.m., and a shotgun start will be held at 9 a.m. The registration fee is $1,000 per foursome and includes a continental breakfast, green fees, a cart, beverages, snacks, lunch and a chance to associate with “the most famous golfers not on the PGA tour,” according to the foundation.
The Spirit of Courage Gala will be held on Nov. 6 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way. Cocktails and a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m., followed by the dinner and program at 7 p.m. This year, Donna Elliff, Deb Potter, Jake Powers and Kevin Rutland will be honored with Spirit of Courage awards. Tickets are $80 each or $800 for a table of 10.
Since 2003, the Spirit of Courage events have raised almost $2 million. All of the money has gone to the Spirit of Courage Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund, providing assistance to uninsured and underinsured patients who need help covering expenses associated with diagnosis and treatment of cancer. This fund assists patients by paying for medications, treatments and deductibles, as well as everyday living expenses such as groceries, rent and gas. Without this kind of help, these vulnerable members of our community would simply forgo treatment and/or medications.
Golf foursomes, dinner tickets and sponsorships are still available. For more information or to register, visit jehfoundation.org/events/spirit-of-courage.