A new full service cancer center is coming to the Methodist Jennie Edmundson 201 Building on Sept. 5.

An initiative of Nebraska Cancer Specialists, the facility was designed to prioritize patient care and convenience while delivering the highest quality care and support throughout the cancer journey.

The Council Bluffs cancer center will provide comprehensive cancer care lead by medical oncologists five days a week while offering a wide range of treatment options and infusions, lab, pharmacy, access to more than 200 clinical oncology research trials, genetics counseling and a variety of supportive care services and survivorship programs.

“When I talk about Nebraska Cancer Specialists I find myself repeating a phrase frequently and that is that we have everything in place," Dr. Timothy Huyck, medical oncologist at NCS and Medical Director of Methodist Estabrook Cancer Center, said in a news release. "We have the infrastructure in place to care for patients, the treatments and the technology. However, what’s most important is that we have the right people in place, and that’s what we’re bringing to Council Bluffs and the surrounding communities. We’re bringing the most dedicated team of oncology professionals who know the challenges that cancer can present and who know how important it is for patients to receive care close to home.”

The Council Bluffs clinic marks the 11th full service NCS cancer center. This is the first Iowa location of the clinic, with the rest spanning the state of Nebraska.

“With Council Bluffs being a nice blend of both rural and urban populations intersecting, I think it’s a great opportunity to bring what NCS has to offer the community," said Joel Michalski, NCS medical oncologist. "Cancer can carry with it a negative connotation, and maybe 20, 30 years ago that may have the case. However, that’s one of the things we are continuously educating our community about is that a cancer diagnosis does not necessarily mean a terminal diagnosis. There are more advancements in cancer treatments than ever before, and I’m personally proud to know, at NCS, we can deliver world-class care right here in the Midwest.”

The team of physicians who will provide care in the new facility include Nagendra Natarajan, MD, MPH; Joel Michalski, MD, PhD; and Pornchai Jonglertham, MD. Information about each provider’s expertise and the services they offer can be found on the NCS website at NebraskaCancer.com/providers.

“We’re elated at the progress of our new space and look forward to serving patients in the area," said Danielle Geiger, NCS Practice Administrator.

She offered thanks to MCL Construction and Methodist Jennie Edmundson.

"We were able to seamlessly work together for the benefit of the community," Geiger said. "Construction is weeks ahead of schedule and we’ve been able to start planning schedules and patient visits beginning as soon as the first week in September thanks to their efforts.”

Dave Burd, president and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, said they were "thrilled" to partner with Nebraska Cancer Specialists to bring this resource to the area.

“Their addition to the community is a huge boost in offering the highest quality healthcare Council Bluffs residents deserve," Burd said. "Cancer care is always best when you can get the best — right here at home.”