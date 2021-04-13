New location named for VNA Soups Sampler

The Visiting Nurse Association has announced a change in location for Soups Samplers, part of its 2021 Art & Soup, which will be a virtual event lasting several days.

The event is a fundraiser for the VNA’s shelter nursing program, which is funded entirely by the community.

Soups Samplers will run from 1 to 5 p.m. on April 18 at VNA headquarters, 12565 W. Center Road.

Takeout soup samples will include selections from Big Mama’s Kitchen, Café 8303, Eurest at Kiewit, Methodist Women’s Hospital, No More Empty Pots, Okra African Grill, Slattery Vintage Estates and Sodexo at University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Soup passports will be available for Acadian Grille Scratch Kitchen, Avoli Osteria, Barley’s Bar, Beacon Hills in Aksarben Village, Beyond Golf Bar & Kitchen, Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano, Bonefish Grill, Dario’s Brasserie, Fernando’s, Herbe Sainte, Jojo’s Diner, Kitchen Table, La Casa, Le Voltaire, Railcar, Timber Wood Fire Bistro, Upstream Brewing Company, Wilson & Washburn and The Woodcliff Restaurant. The passports can be used from April 18 through Oct. 31.

