New program to offer assistance with overdue water/sewer bills

A new federally funded program will offer help to households that have fallen behind in their water bills and are facing disconnection of service or have already been disconnected.

Iowa has received more than $10 million in federal aid as part of an ongoing effort to address the financial impact of COVID-19.

The new federal Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program will provide assistance in the form of benefit payments made directly to water vendors on behalf of households for past-due charges, fees and taxes for drinking and wastewater services, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Human Rights. The program will be administered by the Iowa Department of Human Rights and locally through Iowa’s Community Action Agencies that serve all 99 counties.

Iowans may apply through their local Community Action Agency starting Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. For information on how to apply, Pottawattamie County residents should contact West Central Community Action at 712-322-2621 between 8:30 and 11 a.m. or between 1 and 3 p.m. weekdays. Due to COVID-19, applications are not being taken in person.