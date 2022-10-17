 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New ramp opens from I-480 east to I-29 south

  • 0
roadwork graphic
Courtesy of Metro Creative Connection

The new permanent ramp from I-480 eastbound to I-29 southbound opened Monday morning, changing the lanes drivers use to access I-29 southbound or West Broadway/Riverfront.

Drivers going to I-29 southbound should use the left lanes, while drivers with destinations in Council Bluffs should use the right lanes to access West Broadway.

A new ramp from I-480 eastbound to I-29 northbound is expected to open soon, according to a graphic from the Council Bluffs Interstate program, shared to the Council Bluffs Police Department's Facebook page on Monday.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Heavy fighting in southeastern Ukraine forces residents to flee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert