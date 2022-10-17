New ramp opens from I-480 east to I-29 south

The new permanent ramp from I-480 eastbound to I-29 southbound opened Monday morning, changing the lanes drivers use to access I-29 southbound or West Broadway/Riverfront.

Drivers going to I-29 southbound should use the left lanes, while drivers with destinations in Council Bluffs should use the right lanes to access West Broadway.

A new ramp from I-480 eastbound to I-29 northbound is expected to open soon, according to a graphic from the Council Bluffs Interstate program, shared to the Council Bluffs Police Department's Facebook page on Monday.