New Visions begins prep for Christmas celebration

The celebration will be a drive thru event on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be decorations, cookies, hot chocolate and, of course, Santa Claus. Items for kids and families need to be turned in by Dec. 15.

Volunteers and New Visions staff then place the items in black bags so when given to the families the kids aren’t able to see the gifts.

“It really does take a whole community so we will use about 500 volunteers,” Wallar said.

Parents are given wrapping paper and tape so they can wrap the gifts themselves. Wrapping paper, gift tags and tape donations are also needed — Wallar said they need about 2,000 rolls of wrapping paper.

“One of the favorite things of our event is that the kids get a gift to wrap for their parents as well,” Wallar said. “We want to give on every level and we know it’s important for kids to give too.”

There will be a celebration on Christmas day for those experiencing homelessness or that are in the apartment complex at New Visions.

“We wrap up gifts for our guests that stay here and that are in our apartment complex,” Wallar said. “We will hand out Christmas gifts in the morning and have a big holiday meal together that evening.”