New Visions begins prep for Christmas celebration

New Visions Homeless Services is preparing for its 28th annual holiday celebration with the help of community volunteers.
Brandy Wallar, chief operating officer at New Visions, said the first year they served less than 200 individuals and it was one gift per child, but the need has grown over the years.
“We served about 4,500 individuals last year, not just from Council Bluffs, but really inclusive to all of southwest Iowa,” Wallar said. “It’s pretty incredible to see our community’s generosity.”
New Visions tries to keep registration open for families until Dec. 15, but it depends on how many donations there are and how much community involvement. It is one of the few programs that keeps registration open past Thanksgiving, Wallar said.
“We understand a lot of people don’t start thinking of Christmas until after Thanksgiving or having all of the November bills paid,” she said.
People are able to adopt one kid or a whole family and there is a high need for gifts for teenagers.
“We are one of the only programs that adopt kids all the way up to 18-years-old,” Wallar said.
Donations for teenagers can include headphones, cologne sets, bath sets and similar items.
“We want to make it to where people can give on every level,” she said.
The celebration will be a drive thru event on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be decorations, cookies, hot chocolate and, of course, Santa Claus. Items for kids and families need to be turned in by Dec. 15.
Volunteers and New Visions staff then place the items in black bags so when given to the families the kids aren’t able to see the gifts.
“It really does take a whole community so we will use about 500 volunteers,” Wallar said.
Parents are given wrapping paper and tape so they can wrap the gifts themselves. Wrapping paper, gift tags and tape donations are also needed — Wallar said they need about 2,000 rolls of wrapping paper.
“One of the favorite things of our event is that the kids get a gift to wrap for their parents as well,” Wallar said. “We want to give on every level and we know it’s important for kids to give too.”
There will be a celebration on Christmas day for those experiencing homelessness or that are in the apartment complex at New Visions.
“We wrap up gifts for our guests that stay here and that are in our apartment complex,” Wallar said. “We will hand out Christmas gifts in the morning and have a big holiday meal together that evening.”
To volunteer, adopt a child or family, register or for more information go to newvisionshs.org.
“This event really brings our community together,” she said. “A lot of times when people are experiencing poverty or homelessness, they feel very isolated. So when we have over 500 volunteers throughout the Christmas season, I get to tell our guests to look up, they matter and people want to help them.”