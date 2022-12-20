 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

New Visions brightens holidays for families in need

New Visions Homeless Services held its 27th annual Communitywide Holiday Celebration spanning a 10-hour period Saturday, Dec. 18 in Council Bluffs.

More than 1,000 area families signed up for the service, equaling around 5,000 individuals, New Visions said in a press release.

Hundreds of volunteers handed out new Christmas gifts, holiday meal boxes, gifts from Santa, books, diapers and more. In addition to gifts, the event provides basic needs, community resources and a network of support for individuals and families who register for the event.

“The need was so great, we had families wait in line up to two hours,” said Brandy Wallar, interim Chief Executive Officer for New Visions Homeless Services. “It was really heartbreaking, as we had several families walking to our event. I had to assign a team member to drive our van during the day to get the families out of the cold and drop them off at their homes with the gifts.”

The Community Holiday Celebration is part of NVHS’s Prevention Program that assists families with holiday gifts, food, diapers and winter clothing so that they can continue to direct their resources towards housing and other crucial budget needs.

Community opportunities to participate in the event included sponsorship levels from $1,000 to $10,000, volunteer activities, toy drives and in-kind donations.

“The mission of New Visions Homeless Services is to provide help, hope and opportunity to our neighbors experiencing hunger and homelessness,” according to the press release. “We fulfill our mission by feeding the hungry, healing the hurting and touching the hearts of people in need. We serve Southwest Iowa and the Council Bluffs/Omaha Metro area and offer emergency shelter, a meal site, permanent and transitional housing, transportation, rental assistance, support services and housing to veterans.”

New Visions has two locations: 1435 N. 15th St. in Council Bluffs and 1425 N. 18th St. in Omaha.

