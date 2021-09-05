New Visions Homeless Services receives grant from United Way

New Visions Homeless Services was awarded a $95,000 grant from United Way of the Midlands to help them continue to serve the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.
“To be funded by them is definitely a privilege because they have such high funding expectations,” said Brandy Wallar, chief operating officer at New Visions Homeless Services.
New Visions will put the funding towards the Joshua House and to help provide more services to veterans who are experiencing homelessness, Wallar said. This will help New Visions provide emergency food and shelter to nearly 500 people in Council Bluffs this year.
United Way has awarded New Visions grants before, but this year’s amount was higher than previous years.
“It’s great to have a higher rate of funding because our services have increased along with the need for housing and food security,” Wallar said.
Services featured at New Visions include food programs, 24 hour emergency shelter, permanent housing programs and veteran programs.
“With the help of this grant, New Visions will be able to offer emergency food and shelter to nearly 500 individuals in Council Bluffs this year,” a press release from New Visions said. “In addition, our Omaha Veteran’s Campus will be able to serve nearly 150 veterans who are experiencing homelessness.”
The organization’s food program, MOHMS Place Meal Site in Council Bluffs, provides meals to those experiencing food insecurity. Previously, New Visions did mobile food giveaways, where they would go into neighborhoods that didn’t have access to bus routes or didn’t leave near a grocery store, and would hand out food.
Permanent housing programs include the Joshua House, a 24 hour emergency shelter for homeless men in and around the area, and the Timothy House, which provides stable housing, especially for those who are chronically homeless.
The veteran programs include David’s House, which is a permanent housing program for veterans who are chronically homeless. There is also the veteran’s transitional living program to assist veterans in regaining their independence while also helping them recover from trauma they may have experienced.
New Visions also has a thrift warehouse, 321 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs that provides discounted items and is a primary source of job training and employment for those who are looking for jobs while at New Visions.
“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without United Way and all those who support and we just want to say thank you,” Wallar said.