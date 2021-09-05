New Visions Homeless Services receives grant from United Way

The organization’s food program, MOHMS Place Meal Site in Council Bluffs, provides meals to those experiencing food insecurity. Previously, New Visions did mobile food giveaways, where they would go into neighborhoods that didn’t have access to bus routes or didn’t leave near a grocery store, and would hand out food.

Permanent housing programs include the Joshua House, a 24 hour emergency shelter for homeless men in and around the area, and the Timothy House, which provides stable housing, especially for those who are chronically homeless.

The veteran programs include David’s House, which is a permanent housing program for veterans who are chronically homeless. There is also the veteran’s transitional living program to assist veterans in regaining their independence while also helping them recover from trauma they may have experienced.

New Visions also has a thrift warehouse, 321 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs that provides discounted items and is a primary source of job training and employment for those who are looking for jobs while at New Visions.

“We wouldn’t be able to do what we do without United Way and all those who support and we just want to say thank you,” Wallar said.

