New Visions seeks help, donations for Holiday Celebration & Giveaway

New Visions Homeless Services will hold its drive-thru Holiday Celebration & Giveaway from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 1435 N. 15th St.

As families drive through, small children will see Santa Claus, receive a stuffed animal and a wrapped toy, according to Brandy Wallar, interim CEO.

The organization is asking the community to help make Christmas merrier for participating families.

“We have 496 families signed up so far, and we’re known as the last signup in town,” Wallar said. “Everybody’s feeling the crush with inflation. We only have capacity for 1,000 families.”

According to a letter New Visions is sending out, its goal is to help families with holiday gifts, food, diapers and winter clothing “so that they can continue to direct their resources towards housing and other crucial budget needs.”

New Visions is asking community members for donations to help the organization provide hope for everyone, Wallar said.

“It really does take the whole community to make this happen,” she said.

Ways to help include the following:

Sponsor the event financially: Donate online at newvisionshs.org and note Holiday Event Sponsorship.

Adopt a child, family or veteran: Shop for gifts for an individual(s). New Horizons will provide information on age, gender and a wish list.

“We try to give every vet a $25 gift card” and/or winter gear, Wallar said.

Help purchase gifts: New Horizons is one of the only programs in the area that serves children up to 18 years of age. Consider holding an office toy drive or shopping for this age group and providing some of the items on the list below.

“We always run low on teenage gifts,” Wallar said.

Volunteer: There will be many opportunities for volunteers, both at the event and prior to it to sort, wrap and prepare.

“It takes about 500 volunteers to get ready for the event and serve the day of the event,” Wallar said.

Advocate: If you know a family who could benefit from New Visions’ services, tell them about the event and invite them to sign up.

Gift suggestions include blankets, LED light sets (for teens), wireless ear buds or headphones, body wash (male/female), perfume/cologne, makeup sets, kids pajamas or teen pajama pants (all sizes), hooded sweatshirts (L, XL), winter gloves/hats, gift cards (food, Amazon, Target, etc.)

Participants will be scheduled for the drive-thru event, according to a flyer. Contact giveaway@newvisionshs.org to sign up. Must be a resident of Iowa and not signed up with another agency to qualify.