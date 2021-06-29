No fee to watch Friends of Lake Manawa fireworks display

The Friends of Lake Manawa fireworks display, which will begin at dusk Friday at Lake Manawa, does not have an admission fee.
The $3 fee mentioned in an article in Sunday’s Nonpareil is the normal charge for admission to the beach area (except for those younger than 2) at Lake Manawa State Park. Those who watch the fireworks from outside the beach area will not have to pay a fee.
The beach will close immediately following the show.
Tim Johnson
