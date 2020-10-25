No Goodfellows campaign in 2020, organization to be dissolved after 70 years

In making the official announcement of the closing down of Goodfellows, Schmitt expressed his gratitude to all those who helped the organization throughout the years.

“There were so many key players,” Schmitt said. “There were the volunteers who served on the board of directors. There were businesses that were able — and willing — to accept the Goodfellows paper certificates, and there was the decades of support provided by the Iowa West Foundation. Each was a key component in completing each year’s successful campaign.”

In a recent memo to the Goodfellows Board of Directors, Schmitt shared four key factors related to the success the organization enjoyed:

1. Through its 70 years history, the Council Bluffs Goodfellows successfully assisted thousands of area families by giving each an opportunity to celebrate the holidays. Without Goodfellows, those celebrations, and the joy and peace they brought, would not have happened.

2. Council Bluffs Goodfellows was the catalyst that allowed thousands of families to share their blessings with those who were in need of assistance. Despite all the work the board did, without the generosity of so many in the community Goodfellows would never had succeeded.