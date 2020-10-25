No Goodfellows campaign in 2020, organization to be dissolved after 70 years

For the first time in 70 years, there will be no Goodfellows holiday assistance program in Council Bluffs.
The local Goodfellows Board of Directors voted unanimously this month to dissolve the organization in 2021, citing fewer community partners as the largest factor in the decision.
Since 1949, Goodfellows’ four basic goals were to:
• Provide food and toys for Council Bluffs-area families during the holiday season.
• Seek applications for assistance from families in need though out the community.
• Produce paper gift certificates that area businesses would accept as payment in lieu of cash (businesses would then submit certificates for full payment from Council Bluffs Goodfellows).
• Raise funds locally to fund the annual program by sharing stories of need in the community via a partnership with The Daily Nonpareil.
Goodfellows Board of Directors president Tom Schmitt said due to advanced technology, very few businesses are able to accept Goodfellows paper certificates. Along those lines, Goodfellows was not able to purchase gift cards in volume.
In addition, the organization lost its promotion partner, The Daily Nonpareil, due to the newspaper’s dramatically reduced staff size.
Schmitt, who has served as president of the board for the past 19 years, has also been the publisher of The Daily Nonpareil for the past 20 years. As such, he not only directed the Goodfellows board activities, but also led The Nonpareil’s efforts in publicizing the applicant process for the annual campaign as well as coordinating the fund drive portion of the campaign.
“It was a well-oiled machine when I arrived in early 2001,” Schmitt said. “I think there were nearly a dozen staff members heavily involved in the process. There was one or more staff members from every department involved.”
Members of The Nonpareil’s advertising department promoted the application process; the news team wrote and published 40 or so stories about the program each year; folks in the accounting department kept track of all incoming and outgoing funds; and staff members from every department helped stuff and mail hundreds of envelopes addressed to program recipients, Schmitt said.
And it happened year after year for 70 years.
However, because of the changing times, and the shrinking size of The Nonpareil’s staff, Schmitt said it “simply wasn’t possible” for The Nonpareil to fulfill all those roles any longer. During Goodfellows’ heyday Schmitt said The Nonpareil had a staff of 60 to 70. Today, he said, the Nonpareil’s staff numbers are less than 20.
In making the official announcement of the closing down of Goodfellows, Schmitt expressed his gratitude to all those who helped the organization throughout the years.
“There were so many key players,” Schmitt said. “There were the volunteers who served on the board of directors. There were businesses that were able — and willing — to accept the Goodfellows paper certificates, and there was the decades of support provided by the Iowa West Foundation. Each was a key component in completing each year’s successful campaign.”
In a recent memo to the Goodfellows Board of Directors, Schmitt shared four key factors related to the success the organization enjoyed:
1. Through its 70 years history, the Council Bluffs Goodfellows successfully assisted thousands of area families by giving each an opportunity to celebrate the holidays. Without Goodfellows, those celebrations, and the joy and peace they brought, would not have happened.
2. Council Bluffs Goodfellows was the catalyst that allowed thousands of families to share their blessings with those who were in need of assistance. Despite all the work the board did, without the generosity of so many in the community Goodfellows would never had succeeded.
3. For several decades, the Iowa West Foundation offered a matching donation program that provided Goodfellows with the ability to provide a higher level of support to families in need. For years, the Iowa West Foundation matched, on a dollar-for-dollar basis, every dollar donated by someone or some entity in the community. The matching program double the amount of funds raised each year.
4. The business community willingly participated in the campaign by agreeing to accept the Goodfellows paper certificates. And, because The Daily Nonpareil committed so many of its resources to do the behind the scenes work.
In his memo to the board, Schmitt also addressed the number of non-profit organizations, churches, etc., in the community that now seek to assist those in need during the holidays. Assistance that was no available in 1949 when Council Bluffs Goodfellows began.
Locally, there are other organizations offering holiday assistance this year. Those organizations include:
The Salvation Army
Those in need of holiday assistance this year can register online at bit.ly/35wHhDU for the Salvation Army Christmas assistance program.
Registration is open to Pottawattamie County residents only and a individual registration is required for each child.
After completing the application, you will receive a confirmation email and then another email at a later date to confirm a pick up time for the gifts. Due to COVID-19, gifts will be pre-packaged.
For questions call 712-328-2088.
Open Door Mission
For Thanksgiving, the “Turkey ‘N’ Fixin’s” program at the Open Door Mission will begin on Nov. 3 and run through Nov. 25.
The Open Door Mission says this program is designed to empower low-income individuals and families in need with the holiday food items — a turkey or ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy — so families are able to cook a Thanksgiving meal in their own home rather than eating at the Open Door Mission for Thanksgiving. Only one registration per address.
Stop by Council Bluffs Family Outreach/Donation Center, 1612 Ave. D, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, to register and receive holiday food items starting on Nov. 3.
For Christmas, the “Project Santa’s Drive-Thru Christmas” program will help low-income parents provide their children with gifts under the tree on Christmas.
This will be a drive-thru program with pickup on a Saturday in December that has yet to be announced. The drive-thru program is designed to serve children 12-years-old or younger and will provide one to two toys for each child, books, diapers, coloring books and a holiday food box.
Materials needed to register a child are a birth certificate or document verifying age and the child’s social security number — the parent registering must also have their photo ID and a current piece of mail. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the months of November and December at the Council Bluffs Family Outreach/Donation Center.
The list of local available assistance will continue to update and can be found at nonpareilonline.com. If your organization or one that you know is offering holiday assistance, contact Emmalee Scheibe at emmalee.scheibe@nonpareilonline.com or 712-325-5742.
