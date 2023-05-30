Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

No one was injured when 11 Union Pacific Railcars derailed Saturday in Council Bluffs, and all of the crossings that were blocked have been reopened, a Union Pacific spokeswoman said Tuesday.

The last to open was on South 14th Street and it reopened Sunday at 1:30 p.m., according to spokeswoman Robin Tysver.

The railcars, which were empty, went off the rails Saturday at about 5:30 p.m. near South 12th Street, blocking more than a half-dozen crossings. Several of the cars tipped over. There was minimal damage to the track, which has since been repaired, Tysver said.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.