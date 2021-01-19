No volunteer tax help site in Council Bluffs this year

There will be no Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site operating in Council Bluffs this year.

Broadway United Methodist Church, which usually serves as the local site, is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Instead, volunteers from Omaha will pick up tax information at the Council Bluffs Public Library at 400 Willow Ave. and take it back to Omaha for processing, said Chris Ritter, who has been the VITA coordinator in Council Bluffs for many years.

“There’s a VITA organization over in Omaha, and they’re going to come to the library one day a week,” she said.

Those seeking help can make an appointment to drop off their tax information on a Thursday and meet briefly with a VITA representative or file remotely using a secure drop box at fhasinc.org/tax-services.html.

Those who drop off will meet with a volunteer to make sure the client has all the needed materials. Only one person — the taxpayer or spouse — can attend the appointment. They will be required to wear a face mask and answer screening questions before entering.

Clients will need to have the following materials:

• Social Security cards or ITNs for themselves, their spouses and their dependents