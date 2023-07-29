Noah Kahan stopped at Harrah’s Stir Cove while on his “Stick Season” tour and there were “No Complaints.”

Josiah and the Bonnevilles started off the night with his alternative/indie music, bringing his first show in four years to Council Bluffs on Sunday, July 23.

With his signature slogan, “I am Josiah, and you’re the Bonnevilles,” he created a bond with the crowd, and the crowd bonded with each other.

This really set the tone for what was about to come — Kahan.

It was a night of firsts, as this was the first show of this leg of the tour, and this show took your emotions on a wild ride with his 18 song filled setlist.

Then folk-infused pop setlist started with “All My Love” … and some laughs. Shortly after starting, Kahan mentioned how he gets compared to a lot of artists or the “Jewish versions” of them.

“Tonight, I’m Jewish Capaldi,” he said, making a reference to Lewis Capaldi.

As he started his second song, “Everything, Everywhere,” he ran into some guitar issues. He began playing and then quickly realized his guitar was not plugged in. He told the crowd they wouldn’t notice right away, but definitely would in the next part.

After a short pause while someone brought out a new guitar, he continued the show as planned.

Staying true to the “Stick Season” tour theme, he played a variety of songs from the album including “Your Needs, My Needs,” “Dial Drunk,” “You’re Gonna Go Far,” “Growing Sideways” and others.

After the crowd shared some laughs at the beginning, they then shared some tears as Kahan sang some of his saddest songs.

He started with “Carlo’s Song,” which pays tribute to his friend Carlo, who unexpectedly died young. This song is a way to keep his memory alive.

He then sang “Orange Juice,” where the lyrics tell the story of having a relationship with someone who struggles with alcohol and other addiction problems. It talks about how some struggles can bring two people closer together, but this situation pushes them farther apart.

Then “Homesick,” which is about wanting to leave your small town, but can’t find a reason to leave. They have dreams, but don’t believe in them, so they stay. They end up feeling homesick and stuck at the same time.

All of Kahan’s songs tell stories — how he’s changed, things that have happened, things he’s experienced and more. His music is personal, and he shares it with the world.

He ended the set with “Stick Season” — a great way to pay tribute to the tour as a whole.

