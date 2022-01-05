 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nomi Health closes testing site for remainder of day

Nomi Health will no longer be accepting walk-up or drive-up appointments for the remainder of the day at its Council Bluffs COVID-19 testing site, 1751 Madison Ave.

This decision was made due to the cold temperatures and winds, and for the safety of the staff.

Those with specific appointments today will still be served.

Since similar weather is expected tomorrow, it’s possible a similar announcement will be made tomorrow.

