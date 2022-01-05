Nomi Health closes testing site for remainder of day

Nomi Health will no longer be accepting walk-up or drive-up appointments for the remainder of the day at its Council Bluffs COVID-19 testing site, 1751 Madison Ave.
This decision was made due to the cold temperatures and winds, and for the safety of the staff.
Those with specific appointments today will still be served.
Since similar weather is expected tomorrow, it’s possible a similar announcement will be made tomorrow.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Emmalee Scheibe
Reporter/Page Designer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today