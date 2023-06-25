Nominations are now open for 2023 Women Impacting Agriculture, which honors women who are making a positive difference in Iowa agriculture.

Honorees will be recognized Nov. 30 at the seventh annual Women in Ag Leadership Conference, hosted by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Women in Ag program, according to a news release.

Iowans can nominate any woman working in the agricultural industry by submitting an online application. Nominations are due by June 30 at 5 p.m. Eligibility requirements are listed on the Women in Ag website, tinyurl.com/womenimpactag.

Nominees will be selected by a committee of past honorees, past conference attendees and extension staff and partners.

This recognition is in its eighth year and 35 women have been honored.

“I really appreciate how the Women Impacting Agriculture awards celebrate and recognize everyday champions in every facet of agriculture,” Madeline Schultz, ISU Extension and Outreach Women in Ag program manager, said in a release. “I love it when other women tell me they can relate to the honorees and can see themselves as champions, too.”

The Women Impacting Agriculture honorees will have the opportunity to attend the annual two-day Women in Ag Leadership Conference in Ames starting Nov. 29.

“I always enjoy the summer and winter Women in Ag conferences,” said 2022 honoree Susan Kuennen, of Fayette County. “The afternoon, the day before is one of the highlights I really look forward to; that ‘boots on the ground’ experience, visiting a business, factory, Iowa State facilities, etc. Love the ability to interact with other like-minded women as we all want to be better caretakers of our land."

Women Impacting Agriculture honors women who are making positive changes and creating a more sustainable Iowa by improving economic resiliency and stability; conserving natural resources; and being influential agricultural leaders, family members and community volunteers.