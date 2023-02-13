What’s your favorite place in the Omaha-Council Bluffs metro?

The public is invited to participate in the Omaha Metropolitan Area Tourism Awards by nominating local tourism businesses in Douglas, Sarpy and Pottawattamie counties that offer exceptional experiences. After a record-breaking year for the tourism industry, it’s a great time to celebrate the local attractions, restaurants, hotels and retail businesses that make our communities shine.

Nominations will be accepted through February 27, 2023, at OMATourismAwards.com for the following categories:

Best Hotel

Best Restaurant

Best Attraction

Best Retail business

Starting on March 3, the public will vote to select the winners for the best tourism businesses in the metro area.

The winners in each category will be recognized during National Travel & Tourism Week, May 7-13.

Visit Omaha, Sarpy County Tourism and the Council Bluffs Convention & Visitors Bureau collaborate to present the OMA Tourism Awards each year to celebrate the more than 14,000 people who work in the local tourism industry.