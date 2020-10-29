Non-emergent police line down for at least hour early Friday morning

An upgrade to the Council Bluffs Police Department’s network by Cox Communications will result in internal/external phone lines to the department being down for approximately an hour between midnight and 5 a.m. Friday, according to CBPD officials.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During this time, residents with an emergency and needing assistance will still be able to call 9-1-1 and officers will be dispatched through the Pottawattamie County Communications Center, according to a news release. If an attempt to call the department for a non-emergency reason is unsuccessful, residents are being asked to call the Communications Center’s non-emergency number at 712-328-5737, and representative will relay the message to police.

If department phone lines are down for any period of time longer than the five-hour maintenance window, the department said it will inform residents on its social media pages with any further information.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.