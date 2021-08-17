 Skip to main content
Nonpareil asking readers to share 9-11 memories
Nonpareil asking readers to share 9-11 memories

Afghanistan September 11

A NATO service member takes part in a memorial ceremony on the fourteenth anniversary of the 9-11 terrorist attacks on the United States at the headquarters of the International Security Assistance Force, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Sept. 11, 2015.

 AP file photo/Rahmat Gul

As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approach, the Nonpareil is hoping you’ll share your memories of that day.

The attacks changed the U.S. forever, and reverberates to today, as Afghanistan descends into chaos amidst the withdrawal of American troops.

We’re hoping readers will share their memories of that day — what they were doing, how they found out, how they reacted, etc — along with any reflections on what has happened in the ensuing 20 years.

Please email Interim Managing Editor Mike Brownlee at mbrownlee@nonpareilonline.com with your thoughts. Thank you.

