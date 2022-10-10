 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nonpareil office is closed to walk-in customers, general public

The offices of The Daily Nonpareil are no longer open to walk-in customers or the general public.

The front door of the newspaper's office will be locked due to Lee Enterprises’ new policy regarding employee safety.

Customers can make an appointment for an in-person meeting regarding circulation issues between 8 a.m. and noon on weekdays. Appointments can also be made with advertising and newsroom employees by coordinating with those specific staff members.

A drop box is available for payments and other deliveries. Customers can also contact the newspapers by phone or email.

The newspaper's office is located at at the Omni Centre Business Park, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

