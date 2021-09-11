Nonpareil staff shares 9/11 memories

Today, I think about all that came after. The sense of togetherness, that maybe never truly existed as fully as we remember and definitely withered away quickly. (Finding our way back to that idealized togetherness sure would be something, right?) A war to strike back at the attackers that lasted 20 years in the graveyard of empires. And another war that had nothing to do with 9/11. Uplifting stories of humanity from both, coupled with stories of the horror of war.

Today, I think about the future. And the need to remember the past. “Never forget” is a cliché, but it’s apt. We must continue to remember 9/11. What came before it, what came after.

And we must continue to think about what we want from our future.

I was late to work that day. As I walked into the office, I was relieved to see that several of the news people were just watching TV.

Then I saw a horrifying video clip of the second jetliner crashing into the south tower of the World Trade Center on the screen, and I understood why they could not tear themselves away.