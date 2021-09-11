Nonpareil staff shares 9/11 memories

I was sitting in a history class.
Senior year at Abraham Lincoln High School, we were sitting in Rob Dittmer’s class when a student popped in from the hallway and said a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. We turned on the TV and learned about the history unfolding in New York City and elsewhere.
Shock. Disbelief. Confusion.
I remember my great friend Matt Brown’s “this is insane” reaction as we sat next to each other. I remember trying to process something that seemed so unfathomable.
A.L. had four classes per day back then, and I don’t recall much about the middle two blocks. But I distinctly remember us sitting in fourth hour English learning about Charles Dickens and reflecting on the absurdity of the pretense of learning in that moment. We all wanted to watch TV, find out more about what was happening, not discuss “A Tale of Two Cities.”
School finally over, I got home around 3 p.m. or so and met my mom, who’d come home from work early. We saw one of the towers collapse on TV. We learned about President George W. Bush stopping at Offutt Air Force before heading back to Washington D.C. We learned about the plane hitting the Pentagon and United Flight 93 crashing in Pennsylvania.
Today, I think about the people that jumped. The idea of being faced with that decision — how do you want to die? — is harrowing. Humbling. What goes through a mind in a moment like that? (Side note: “The Falling Man” in Esquire by Tom Junod is required reading.)
Today, I think about all that came after. The sense of togetherness, that maybe never truly existed as fully as we remember and definitely withered away quickly. (Finding our way back to that idealized togetherness sure would be something, right?) A war to strike back at the attackers that lasted 20 years in the graveyard of empires. And another war that had nothing to do with 9/11. Uplifting stories of humanity from both, coupled with stories of the horror of war.
Today, I think about the future. And the need to remember the past. “Never forget” is a cliché, but it’s apt. We must continue to remember 9/11. What came before it, what came after.
And we must continue to think about what we want from our future.
I was late to work that day. As I walked into the office, I was relieved to see that several of the news people were just watching TV.
Then I saw a horrifying video clip of the second jetliner crashing into the south tower of the World Trade Center on the screen, and I understood why they could not tear themselves away.
I worried about my older sister, Merilee, who lived in Queens and worked at Oxford University Press in downtown Manhattan at that time but not at the World Trade Center. I later learned that she had gone to a doctor’s appointment on the Upper West Side of Manhattan that morning — not to work. She had been riding in an above-ground subway and had seen the Twin Towers flaming out her window.
“It wasn’t ‘til about an hour later, at the doctor’s office, that I realized the extent of what was going on: the hijacking, the other targets, the shocking news that the towers had collapsed,” Merilee said in an email message. “I hadn’t realized that the view I’d had of the Twin Towers was the last I would see of them. When later I walked across the bridge into Queens, I saw only smoke where they once were — unbelievable.”
After her appointment, Merilee talked to a few people on the street.
“Total strangers were exchanging stories, concerns, news updates — and unsubstantiated rumors, as it turned out: Someone said that San Francisco and the Sears Tower had also been hit.”
In that part of the city, people were concerned, but not panicked, Merilee said.
“There was no need to feel imminent danger there — though until I got into Queens, I did look around and notice a few tall buildings and wonder about them as possible targets,” she said. “And later, I was nervous to hear planes flying overhead — but they were fighter jets. Stores began closing. By the time I got out of my doctor’s appointment, the nearby post office had closed.”
Merilee called her boss, who had closed the office and was helping a few employees find places to stay. She also called our parents to let them know she was OK, and they spread the word.
“But no way would I have headed toward that landmark building — the Empire State Building — which is a block from Oxford University Press,” she said.
At the Nonpareil, we scrambled to reach a few local contacts, pulled some articles from the wire services and produced a special edition on the historic tragedy.
At home, we hosted a couple old friends who had been stranded at Eppley Airfield when planes were grounded nationwide and needed a place to stay for the night. We got to wind down a bit as we grilled supper and visited — our first chance that day to decompress.
On Sept. 11, 2001 I had just turned five and was in kindergarten in Blair, Nebraska.
I don’t remember anything about that day, but I learned a lot about 9/11 from my family and throughout school.
My mom said it felt like time was standing still on that day.
While growing up I would learn more and more as I was able to grasp the horrific events that happened that day. My parents would tell me their memories and emotions of that day and how it broke our nation, but made us stronger as well.
Every year on the anniversary in school we would hold a moment of silence in the morning for those who lost their lives. It wasn’t until my senior year of high school when we dived deep into the topic and watched a documentary on 9/11. That’s when the event was really put into perspective for me.
In the documentary I saw people jumping out of the Twin Towers because their only options those people had were to wait and die or die by suicide. I saw the planes hit the towers, and I can’t imagine what it must have been like to see that live on TV.
It’s hard to believe it has been 20 years since that day, but I believe as a nation it’s our job to continue to educate about what happened that day and honor those who lost their lives.
My heart goes out to all of those who lost someone that day.
I had just turned 6-years old 10 days prior to the events on 9/11.
At the time I was living in Florida. I remember being in school and our teacher telling us that we would be picked up from school early. We weren’t told why at the time.
I remember being picked up by my mom and going home, confused by why school had been cut short.
At the time I was too young to really grasp what was going on. I’m not exactly sure when I was told why we had been picked up early or who told me, but I remember the world drastically changing.
Growing up, we’d learn about 9/11 in history as one of the defining moments in our country. They’d ask as what we remembered from that day and the answered varied from people that could recount the entire day to people who don’t remember anything from the actual events.
I was fortunate enough to travel when I was young and remember being confused why there was all these new rules the first time flying after 9/11. Being so young when the attacks on the Twin Towers happen drastically altered my childhood and many other children my age.
Growing up in a post-9/11 world impacted everything from how we view news to our education. I don’t remember much of a world before 9/11.
— Interim Managing Editor
Mike Brownlee
— Reporter Tim Johnson
— Reporter/Editor
Emmalee Scheibe
— Sports Editor Peter Huguenin