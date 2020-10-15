Nonpareil's Schmitt to retire after 50 years in newspaper business

After 50 years in the business, Daily Nonpareil President and Publisher Tom Schmitt has announced to staff his decision to retire effective Nov. 6.

Prior to coming to Council Bluffs in early 2001, Schmitt served as publisher of nine other newspapers during his career, including two years as publisher of The Daily Sentinel in Le Mars in the mid-1990s. He began his career at the age of 18 selling ads for a newspaper in his hometown of Farmington, Missouri.

“I thought it would be a temporary job at best,” Schmitt said, “but it became a career covering a half century that not only provided a livelihood for my family but also a chance to do more than I ever thought possible. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend my working life.”

For the past several months, Schmitt has also served as president and director of local sales for Lee Enterprises newspapers in Clarinda and Shenandoah, as well as for weekly newspapers in Bellevue, Gretna, Papillion, Ralston and Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

“Tom has had a wonderful career and has served the Council Bluffs community extremely well. While these are big shoes to fill, a nationwide search has already begun to find the next dynamic leader of The Daily Nonpareil,” said Omaha World-Herald General Manager Todd Sears.