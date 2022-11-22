Nonpareil's Thanksgiving holiday paper to arrive Wednesday; no print edition Thursday

The Daily Nonpareil’s big Thanksgiving holiday edition will be arriving tomorrow.

The Wednesday paper will be full of news, sports and other features — plus Black Friday ads. Readers will see those ads a day earlier than usual, which means more time for you to peruse them.

The paper will be larger, closely resembling our weekly Sunday edition, featuring more news, sports and opinion content, as well as the comics, puzzles and features that would normally be published on Thursday.

Why? We’re giving our hardworking production team and newspaper carriers a day off by not printing a physical paper on Thursday. The additional content Wednesday ensures that readers will still find some of the content they would otherwise miss.

In addition, subscribers can still visit nonpareilonline.com for the latest news or to access Thursday’s holiday e-edition.