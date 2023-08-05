When he was 20 years old, Jared Rea suffered a broken ankle. His doctor prescribed “Oxycodone or Oxycontin, or something,” his mother told The Nonpareil.

“He just kept using that and couldn’t kick it,” Gayle Rea said.

Fourteen years later, in October 2021, Jared Rea died of a drug overdose.

The Rea family — Gayle, her husband Jerry, and daughter Alexis — grieved, and for Gayle, out of that grief came a determination to want to help people with drug addictions get the treatment they need, so their families won’t have to know the grief that the Rea family is all too familiar with.

“People that don’t know anything about addiction are very fortunate, because I know a lot now that I never really wanted to know,” Gayle said.

Gayle has taken that unwanted knowledge and is using it as fuel for her new nonprofit organization, Give Recovery.

“The mission is to pay for residential drug treatment for addicts that are ready to receive treatment and go to recovery,” Gayle said.

There were more than 105,000 overdose deaths in the United States in 2022, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those, nearly 83,000 were related to opioids. Drug treatment programs likely wouldn’t have prevented all of those overdose deaths, but if even one life was saved, it would be worth it, Gayle said.

“It’s a matter of having compassion for them instead of shrugging them off and pushing them away, because everybody needs help now and then, and these people need help,” she said.

Help doesn’t come cheap, as Gayle well knows. And recovery doesn’t always stick the first time. Jared participated in a few treatment programs himself.

“It can be arrested, but never cured, they say, but it's something that the brain can repair itself,” Gayle said. "It takes a long time, especially depending on how long you've been at it, but, it's hard at first. It gets easier over time. My son went to treatment for, well, I think he went two or three times.”

Gayle hopes that Give Recovery will be able to remove cost as a barrier to treatment for people with substance use disorders.

In Iowa, residential drug treatment costs on average about $60,000 depending on the length of one’s stay, according to the National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics. Most programs offer 30-, 60- or 90-day treatment packages — the longer your stay, the more it’s going to cost. And while many treatment centers accept private insurance, Medicare or Medicaid, and some offer a sliding pay scale based on income, treatment can still cost tens of thousands of dollars, and people with drug addictions rarely have that kind of money.

“When you're in the throes of drug addiction, you tend to lose everything,” Gayle said. “I saw my son, several times, he would do well and then he would relapse. So he'd do well and he'd have a job — he was able to get some really good jobs — but then he'd get an apartment, and then he'd get himself a vehicle, and then he would relapse, and then he would lose all of those things. He would lose his job, he would lose his apartment, he would sell his car for drugs, then he's on the streets again. And so at that point they don’t have any money to get treatment.”

Getting someone into treatment when they want to enter treatment is key to their recovery, Gayle said. Oftentimes, there are waiting lists for beds and, by the time their name comes up, either they don’t want treatment anymore or they’re too clean to be eligible.

“There's kind of a small window of time to help them because their drugs are going to be telling them, ‘I need more, I need more, I need more,’ and they're going to have to (use) because of the way the brain's been rewired. It's controlling them,” Gayle said. “And they get very sick if they don't have their fix, so if they reach out for treatment they need to be able to have help and support as soon as possible.”

In addition to helping pay for treatment, Gayle wants Give Recovery to provide a robust support system for people seeking treatment, particularly once they return from the treatment center.

“That first month, they're not going to have any money, because they're not going to be working,” Gayle said. “So they're going to be looking for a job, so we want to transport them to and from their interviews if they need, take them to their probation hearings or their court dates, or their doctors or psychiatrist appointments or counseling or whatever.”

Gayle thinks the lack of a better support system for her son is one of the reasons he relapsed so many times.

After Jared spent 18 months at a treatment facility in Clarinda, he moved into the A.R.C.H. Halfway House in Omaha, where “he was really happy,” Gayle said.

“I think he went out on his own too soon, tried to get back to a normal life again, when he really needed to take care of himself emotionally,” she said.

Gayle hopes that by offering to help people adjust to life after rehab, they can concentrate more on their recovery instead of scrambling to find a job and a place to live.

The United States spent $41 billion last year in drug control funding, according to the Office of National Drug Control Policy, with about half that amount going to drug treatment programs, but it’s still not enough, Gayle said.

“They say that there's, like, 23 million people in the United States that have a substance abuse disorder, and only one in 10 of those people can get into treatment when they want it,” Gayle said. “And that's because, money is number one, of course, but then there's the transportation and then the accessibility.”

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, 24 million people age 12 or older were classified as having a drug use disorder in 2021. Of those, 94% did not receive any treatment.

For more information about Give Recovery, contact Gayle Rea at jer10.10.21@gmail.com.

Donations to Give Recovery can be made through the organization’s GoFundMe page, via Venmo — search “Give Recovery” — and by check, mailed to First Congregational Church, 611 First Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.

Give Recovery is not affiliated with the church, but its members are helping Gayle collect donations. If sending a check, note "Give Recovery" in the memo section.