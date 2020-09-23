Nonprofits of C.B. need votes to win grants up to $50,000

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Council Bluffs nonprofits Micah House and Family Inc. are finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist national contest.

Currently, there are 200 finalists and the 40 projects with the most votes at the end of the contest will each receive a $25,000 grant.

“We are excited to get both of our organizations in the top 40 so we can bring $50,000 into our community to benefit those who need it,” said Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director at Family Inc.

Voting will take place online now through 10:59 p.m. on Oct. 2. People may vote 10 times daily, and winners will be announced on Nov. 4.

“Family Inc. and Micah House work together regularly to support women and children in our community,” Kolakowski said. “While our missions each have a different focus, our services overlap.”

Micah House participated in last year’s contest and was awarded $25,000.

Ashley Flater, director of donor relations at Micah House, said last year organization representatives submitted an application and were selected as a top-200 finalist from a pool of 2,000 applications. This is the first time Family Inc. has participated in the contest.