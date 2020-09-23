Nonprofits of C.B. need votes to win grants up to $50,000

Council Bluffs nonprofits Micah House and Family Inc. are finalists in the State Farm Neighborhood Assist national contest.
Currently, there are 200 finalists and the 40 projects with the most votes at the end of the contest will each receive a $25,000 grant.
“We are excited to get both of our organizations in the top 40 so we can bring $50,000 into our community to benefit those who need it,” said Kimberly Kolakowski, executive director at Family Inc.
Voting will take place online now through 10:59 p.m. on Oct. 2. People may vote 10 times daily, and winners will be announced on Nov. 4.
“Family Inc. and Micah House work together regularly to support women and children in our community,” Kolakowski said. “While our missions each have a different focus, our services overlap.”
Micah House participated in last year’s contest and was awarded $25,000.
Ashley Flater, director of donor relations at Micah House, said last year organization representatives submitted an application and were selected as a top-200 finalist from a pool of 2,000 applications. This is the first time Family Inc. has participated in the contest.
“The challenges of COVID have really impacted children receiving the preventative care they need,” Kolakowski said.
Flater noted the great partnership Family Inc. and Micah House share.
“They (Family Inc.) provide essential services for our children and families including dental screenings, fluoride treatments and sealants through their I-Smile program,” Flater said. “Micah House also makes referrals through the 1st Five program — connecting families with community resources when there are concerns about developmental delays.”
With the funds from the grant, Family Inc., 3501 Harry Langdon Blvd., would be able to purchase a trailer renovated to fit the needs of a mobile dental screening center.
“This mobile unit would be used to bring no-cost oral health screenings wherever they are needed in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties,” Kolakowski said. “Accessing care is particularly challenging in the rural community, so this project will help fill that gap.”
“Family Inc. regularly provides no-cost preventative oral health screenings for all children at the Micah House and our parenting support home visitation program works with mothers in the shelter to empower them to positively parent their child,” Kolakowski said.
The grant money would help Micah House, 1415 Ave. J, continue to provide a safe environment to those experiencing homelessness.
“A pandemic hasn’t stopped the problem of homelessness in our community,” Flater said. “In this time of uncertainty, Micah House offers a sanctuary to those struggling to regain their footing, offering basic needs, intensive case management and access to the on-site health clinic.”
The emergency shelter at Micah House has continued staying open throughout the pandemic.
To vote for Micah House visit https://bit.ly/3iYZAY0, and to vote for Family Inc. visit https://bit.ly/2FUsJFk.
“We are so excited to have this opportunity for our community and hope the community rallies behind this so that we can secure $50,000 to help individuals in need,” Kolakowski said. “We want to make sure both great programs end up in the top 40.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.