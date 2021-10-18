Noon Rotary Club ready for Fall Soup Luncheon

The Noon Rotary Club of Council Bluffs will host its Fall Soup Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Masonic Lodge, 130 S. Sixth St.

A variety of soups and chili, side salad and dessert will be served. Both dine-in and take-out options will be available.

“Proceeds from this annual event continue to support a variety of educational, health and well-being projects,” said Co-Chairs Mitch Kay, finance and budget director for Pottawattamie County, and Rick Killion, market president, American National Bank. “This year, proceeds will be directed to the Mental Health Therapy Garden that is being created at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. The Therapy Garden will benefit individuals served through the hospital’s inpatient mental and behavioral health services. Our club has committed $3,500 … including a $1,500 matching grant awarded by Rotary District 5650, to support the project. The goal is to use funds raised through our soup luncheons and other contributions to fulfill this commitment.”

“Mercy serves about 2,500 people experiencing an acute mental health crisis each year,” said Abby Jares, Rotary member and development officer at Mercy. “The healing benefits of sunlight and nature are well-documented, and this new outdoor environment and programming will support improvements in physical, spiritual and mental well-being."

