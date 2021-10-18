Noon Rotary Club ready for Fall Soup Luncheon

The Noon Rotary Club of Council Bluffs will host its Fall Soup Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Masonic Lodge, 130 S. Sixth St.
A variety of soups and chili, side salad and dessert will be served. Both dine-in and take-out options will be available.
“Proceeds from this annual event continue to support a variety of educational, health and well-being projects,” said Co-Chairs Mitch Kay, finance and budget director for Pottawattamie County, and Rick Killion, market president, American National Bank. “This year, proceeds will be directed to the Mental Health Therapy Garden that is being created at CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs. The Therapy Garden will benefit individuals served through the hospital’s inpatient mental and behavioral health services. Our club has committed $3,500 … including a $1,500 matching grant awarded by Rotary District 5650, to support the project. The goal is to use funds raised through our soup luncheons and other contributions to fulfill this commitment.”
“Mercy serves about 2,500 people experiencing an acute mental health crisis each year,” said Abby Jares, Rotary member and development officer at Mercy. “The healing benefits of sunlight and nature are well-documented, and this new outdoor environment and programming will support improvements in physical, spiritual and mental well-being."
“An existing courtyard will be fully renovated and will include horticulture therapy, music therapy, meditation and yoga,” she continued. “There will be opportunities for group recreation, such as basketball, soccer and tai chi; pet therapy and artistic expression; and outdoor space for group and individual therapy sessions.”
Sponsors are John Cool, Rick Guill, Scott Hartman, Jason James, Donna Miller, Ron Tekippe, Tom Whitson, the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation, PowerTech and Spiral of Accountability. Soups are being donated by Bruce Chubick, Carol Horner, Keith Jones, Mitch Kay, Rick Killion, Philip Meyer, Debbie Orduna, Kathy Rieger, Nancy Schulze and Jared Tripp. Other contributors to date include Steve Chamley, Mike Hoy/Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home and Carol Wood.
Tickets are $5 each and are available at the door and in advance from club members. Individual tickets paid by credit card can also be purchased by contacting Cieandra Tripp at 712-308-4108. Online purchases of seven or more tickets should be completed at getmeregistered.com/RCCBsoup.
The Rotary Club of Council Bluffs has been a part of the community since 1905. Weekly meetings are held at noon on Thursdays at the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center at 1001 S. Sixth St.
To learn more about Rotary, explore membership and other opportunities to get involved or to make a gift to support the club’s many service projects --including the therapy garden -- visit the club website at portal.clubrunner.ca/6088, contact the club administrator, Cieandra Tripp, at cbrotaryclub@gmail.com or send a note to the Council Bluffs Rotary Club at P.O. Box 673, Council Bluffs, IA 51502.